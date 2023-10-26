The Australian dollar appears range-bound against the Euro and kiwi dollar but there might be opportunities in the scenario. Will AUD/NZD or EUR/AUD retreat to the averages?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Market update: AUD/NZD and EUR/AUD might have similar trade set-ups; will ranges break? - October 25, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD steadies around 2.0900,good to buy on dips - October 25, 2023
- Gaming Machine Revenue Hits $1bn Again This Year, Community Groups Set To Benefit - October 25, 2023