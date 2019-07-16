Ahead of the resumption of the US-China trade talks, China has little incentive to weaken the RMB. NZD trades best when there is RMB stability or strength. Hence, EURNZD has a good chance of breaking …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Morgan Stanley on the NZD – time to buy - July 15, 2019
- NZD/USD: Bulls in command after New Zealand CPI - July 15, 2019
- NZD traders – heads up for the NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) due soon - July 15, 2019