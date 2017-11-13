Morgan Stanley: Short AUD, NZD, And CAD Against The Dollar And The Euro

EUR/USD continued its rise against the Dollar on Friday, its 2nd straight day of meaningful gains as some of the enthusiasm for the USD softened after news that the corporate tax rate would not be cut until 2019. USD/CAD closed dead flat as Oil prices fell …
