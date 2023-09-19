On M15, the price decline could be additionally supported by a breakout of the lower boundary of the VoltyChannel. NZD/USD quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average on H4, indicating the prevalence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Murrey math lines: AUD/USD, NZD/USD - September 19, 2023
- Euro gains; yen flounders ahead of central bank bonanza - September 18, 2023
- Asia Day Ahead: Wait-And-See In Lead-Up To Fed’s Decision, Rba Minutes In Focus - September 18, 2023