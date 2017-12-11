New RBNZ Governor and NZD/USD spikes

• Mr. Adrian Orr has been named new RBNZ Governor for a term of 5 years. The appointment ended any uncertainty about RBNZ’s new governor and the kiwi reacted positively to the news. Mr. Orr will be governing RBNZ for a transitional period as the bank …
