(ed. note: that’s in U.S. dollars, current exchange rates make that ~$850-$1,100 NZD) “The system seems to be failing women here,” says Arcade Abdiel. “It makes everything far more stressful than necessary especially for young women or those in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD surges to new 2017 high - October 19, 2017
- New Zealand Abortion Denial Prompts Remarks from Area Satanists - October 19, 2017
- NZD/USD consolidates daily losses above 0.70, still down more than 100 pips on day - October 19, 2017