Exchange Rates UK economic research desk summarises a wide range of analyst views and opinion on the New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence for March, with updated analysis, reactions and exchange rate moves as-they-happen. “Expecting some gradual improvement …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand ANZ Business Confidence Preview: Analyst Views And NZD Exchange Rate Reactions - March 26, 2018
- Pound to New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/NZD Outlook Depends on US Trade News - March 26, 2018
- New Zealand Dollar – NZD/USD To Remain Rangebound Say UOB Analysts - March 26, 2018