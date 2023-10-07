NZD appears to be holding above strong support against the US dollar even as the RBNZ held interest rates steady at its meeting on Wednesday. What is the outlook and what are the key levels to watch …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar After RBNZ Holds Rates; NZD/USD, GBP/NZD, NZD/JPY - October 7, 2023
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD downtrend extends ,eyes 23.6%fib support - October 6, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD drops below 1.7700 level, heads deeper into bear territory - October 6, 2023