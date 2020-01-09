NZD/JPY continues to show upside resilience as it climbs well above the October uptrend after recently breaking into the lower layer of the 71.822-73.245 resistance range. Upside momentum continues to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar: AUD/NZD, NZD/JPY - January 8, 2020
- NZD/USD technical analysis: 5-day MA is capping upside - January 8, 2020
- AUD/NZD bears stay in control, although downside momentum stalling - January 8, 2020