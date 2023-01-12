The New Zealand Dollar and economy are well placed to benefit from reopening and normalisation of activity underway in China and selling the Euro for the Kiwi is potentially the best way to capitalise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Bought for Euros in TS Lombard’s Top China Trade Tip - January 12, 2023
- NZD/USD: Risks now shifted to the upside – UOB - January 12, 2023
- NZD/USD whipsaws around 0.6370 despite firmer China CPI, focus on US inflation - January 11, 2023