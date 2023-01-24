The New Zealand dollar has edged higher on Tuesday and is trading just above the 0.65 line. NZD//USD is coming off a strong week, as it gained 1.39% and climbed to 7-month highs. Markets eye New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand dollar edges up ahead of CPI - January 24, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD drops 1.9000 after UK PMI falls at fastest rate in 2 years - January 24, 2023
- NZD/USD surrenders intraday gains amid softer risk tone, modest USD bounce ahead of US PMIs - January 24, 2023