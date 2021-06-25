New Zealand released trade data for May on Friday morning, with exports and imports crossing the wires at N$5.87 billion and N$5.40 billion, respectively. The aggregate balance rose to N$469 million, …
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Improved Trade Balance, Westpac OCR Update to Lift NZD?
