The New Zealand Dollar is off to an upbeat start against the US Dollar after a down week. Rising Covid cases in Australia and the RBNZ meeting later this week are likely to influence price action.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Balancing Covid Risks as RBNZ Approaches
The New Zealand Dollar is off to an upbeat start against the US Dollar after a down week. Rising Covid cases in Australia and the RBNZ meeting later this week are likely to influence price action.