The New Zealand Dollar fell overnight versus the US Dollar as Wall Street stocks broke a multi-day winning streak. APAC traders are watching the wires for Chinese inflation data.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Falls as Traders Eye Chinese Inflation Data - November 9, 2021
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD trends higher, but faces potential pitfalls - November 9, 2021
- NZD/USD bears waiting to pounce, 0.7080 eyed - November 9, 2021