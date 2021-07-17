New Zealand Dollar sees inflows as Q2 inflation beats estimates Asia-Pacific equity markets on track to finish higher on the week NZD/USD pings 26-day EMA on move higher, will it overcome?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Surges on Red Hot Q2 CPI Print
New Zealand Dollar sees inflows as Q2 inflation beats estimates Asia-Pacific equity markets on track to finish higher on the week NZD/USD pings 26-day EMA on move higher, will it overcome?