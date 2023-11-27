The Kiwi stalls ahead of RBNZ meeting this week, although some analysts are hawkish – bullish for NZD. NZD/USD finally meets its date with the 200-day SMA and pokes its head above 0.6100. The New …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar hits roadblock on China growth fears - November 27, 2023
- Gold and Silver, long or short? Rising wedge on NZD/USD [Video] - November 27, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: RBNZ Unlikely To Spoil The Party - November 27, 2023