Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen Outlook: NZD/JPY Uptrend at Risk?
Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.