Wednesday’s top-performing currencies are the British Pound (GBP) and the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) which are +0.3% higher in what has been a quiet session in Europe. Stocks markets are mostly flat and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Makes Modest Gains After Slightly Hawkish RBNZ Meeting - August 17, 2023
- NZD, AUD and JPY all trade at fresh lows for the year - August 17, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prods golden Fibonacci ratio to refresh YTD low near 0.5900 - August 16, 2023