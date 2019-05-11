New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Australian Dollar (AUD) exchange rate history

Friday 26 April 2019 1 NZD = 0.9466 AUD NZD AUD rate for 26/04/2019 Thursday 25 April 2019 1 NZD = 0.9451 AUD NZD AUD rate for 25/04/2019 Wednesday 24 April 2019 1 NZD = 0.94 AUD NZD AUD rate for …
