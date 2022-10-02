New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Philippine Peso (PHP) exchange rate history

Friday 30 September 2022 1 NZD = 32.861 PHP NZD PHP rate for 30/09/2022 Thursday 29 September 2022 1 NZD = 33.586 PHP NZD PHP rate for 29/09/2022 Wednesday 28 September 2022 1 NZD = 33.542 PHP NZD …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: