Asia-Pacific markets may close lower on Friday after risk aversion heated up Thursday on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost 0.18% at the close. Treasury yields gained for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Drops on US Dollar Bids, Wall Street Losses - September 16, 2021
- FxWirePro : EUR/NZD trends higher, but faces potential pitfalls - September 16, 2021
- FxWirePro: GBP/NZD extends gains, faces 23.6% fib resistance - September 16, 2021