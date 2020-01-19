The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) fared well against many of its competitors last week as positive risk sentiment increased for the ‘phase one’ implementation of the US-China trade deal. Monday’s release …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: What Factors Will Dictate NZD Exchange Rates Direction In Near-Future? - January 19, 2020
- Australian Dollar Exchange Rates: Looking Ahead At Near-Term GBP/AUD, AUD/USD And AUD/NZD Forecasts - January 19, 2020
- NZD/USD erases early gains, trades in red near 0.6830 - January 17, 2020