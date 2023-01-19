NZD/USD’s three-month-long rally appears to have stalled as it tests a strong converged barrier: the December high of around 0.6500, the 89-week moving average, slightly below the 200-week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Technical Outlook: NZD/USD Range Could Continue - January 19, 2023
- XRP Run at $0.40 US Data Dependent Ahead of SEC v Ripple Court Rulings - January 18, 2023
- NZD/USD sunk in tandem with AUD and Aussie jobs report, but bulls are present also - January 18, 2023