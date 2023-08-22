Foreign exchange strategists at BNZ have adjusted their outlook, anticipating a delayed decline in the NZD/AUD exchange rate, but still expects it to approach sub-0-90 levels during this cycle. At the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar Tipped To Hold Near Current Multi-Year Lows Vs Euro And Pound Say BNZ - August 22, 2023
- NZD/USD: Downside pressure mitigated above 0.5985 – UOB - August 22, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Fades upside momentum beyond 0.5900 - August 22, 2023