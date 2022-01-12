Date New Zealand Dollar to Neth Antilles Guilder Monthly Exchange Rates; Saturday 1: $1 NZD = ƒ1.2334: New Zealand Dollar Neth Antilles Guilder rate for 01/01/2022: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD surges to highest in two weeks, eyes 0.6850 - January 12, 2022
- New Zealand Dollar to Neth Antilles Guilder Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 12, 2022
- NZD/USD contained below 0.6800 level as key US CPI data looms - January 12, 2022