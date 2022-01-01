Below is a table showing 0 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2022, covering the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Tonga Paanga (TOP) conversion.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar to Tonga Paanga Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 1, 2022
- NZD/USD subdued beneath 0.6850 amid tepid year-end trading conditions, set to post 4.8% annual decline - December 31, 2021
- NZD/USD consolidates in a range, holds comfortably above 0.6800 amid thin trading volumes - December 31, 2021