New Zealand GDP: When is it and how will it impact the NZD/USD?

New Zealand’s GDP figures for the final quarter of 2017 will be dropping imminently at 21:45 GMT. Kiwi bulls will be looking for an upbeat tone to the overall numbers, as the Kiwi’s economy has been lagging behind global growth trends with muted …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: