Trades entered the market without any major epiphanies about which direction NZD/USD should head on Tuesday. Early in the London session, Buyers failed in their attempt to sustain prices above the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- No Post-Easter Resurrection For NZD/USD - April 20, 2022
- NZD/USD could still visit 0.6700 near term – UOB - April 20, 2022
- NZD/USD approaches 0.6800 as risk-on impulse rebounds, NZ CPI, Fed’s Powell in focus - April 20, 2022