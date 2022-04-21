New Zealand Consumer Price Index is coming up and the data is expected to that show consumer prices rose 7.4% YoY – the fastest increase since 1990 (in the wake of the July 1989 GST increase from 10 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZ CPI coming up, what will it mean for NZD/USD? - April 20, 2022
- AUD/NZD shoots to near 1.1000 on a minor fall in kiwi inflation at 6.9% - April 20, 2022
- NZD/USD plunges to near 0.6780 on lower-than-expected NZ inflation at 6.9% - April 20, 2022