NZ jobs data beats expectatons, NZD/USD marginally higher

Employment data for the second quarter that was expected to show a tighter labour market has been released as follows: NZ Q2 Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.5%). NZD/USD has spiked 13 pips …
