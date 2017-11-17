During the past three weeks NZD/USD has firmed slightly even though fair value has declined and one explanation is that the election-related discount, which started to be applied in mid-Aug and grew to 6%, is starting to dissipate, according to Imre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD erodes 40-pips rapidly, refreshes lows near 0.6840 - November 17, 2017
- NZ politics impact on NZD is waning – Westpac - November 17, 2017
- GBP NZD Exchange Rate Outlook Hinges on Brexit Negotiation Progress - November 17, 2017