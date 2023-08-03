Global bond market selloff continues overnight; US 10-year rate up to almost 4.2%, a fresh high for the year; curve steepens for 8th consecutive day. BoJ steps in again to contain rise in 10-year JGB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZ rates market outperforms against surging US bond yields - August 3, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD consolidates above 2.0900 after early fall, maintains bullish bias - August 3, 2023
- NZD/USD holds daily gains following soft data from the US - August 3, 2023