Trade Minister Damien O’Connor raised concerns about the recent strength of the New Zealand dollar (NZD). The diplomat conveys worries about the strong local currency considering the export-oriented …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD bulls step to the plate on Brexit deal breakthrough hopes - November 16, 2020
- NZ Trade Minister O’Connor: Strong NZD is always a concern - November 16, 2020
- NZD/USD tests 0.6900 amid vaccine driven risk on FX market flows - November 16, 2020