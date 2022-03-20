NZD and AUD make fresh multi-month closing highs

Hawkish talk from Fed officials on Friday, several flagging a 50bps hike as a serious option. US yield curve continues to flatten. Equity markets brush off the hawkish rhetoric and risk-on tone builds …
