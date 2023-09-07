Global rates lower across the board, lower than expected US jobless claims data. The yuan weakens to a 16-year low; no spillover for NZD and AUD which hold up against robust USD. EUR and GBP fall to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD and AUD not dragged down by the weaker yuan - September 7, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Jersey Pound - September 7, 2023
- NZD/USD continues to cycle 0.5880, lacking momentum as broader market focuses elsewhere - September 7, 2023