NZD, AUD, GBP underperform. Early UK election called, but Boris needs a 2/3rds majority to push through. Rates drift lower by Jason Wong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD, AUD, GBP underperform. Early UK election called, but Boris needs a 2/3rds majority to push through. Rates drift lower - October 24, 2019
- Pound New Zealand Dollar (GBP/NZD) Exchange Rate Steady, Downing Street Remains Divided On Brexit - October 24, 2019
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Weakens Under .6396, Strengthens Over .6441 - October 24, 2019