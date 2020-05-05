EUR/USD’ attempts a convincing move above the 100-hour average. The 15-minute chart shows the pair has broken out of a falling channel, indicating an end of the pullback from Friday’s high of 1.1019 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD bearish: ANZ slashed its Fonterra milk-price forecast - May 4, 2020
- AUD/NZD holding in positive territory ahead of RBA - May 4, 2020
- NZD/USD retraces losses to 0.6050 amid trade war fears, virus worries - May 4, 2020