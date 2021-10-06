Natural gas prices surge higher, before soothing comments form President Putin save the day. Still, confidence knocked and risk assets underperform overnight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD biggest loser over past 24 hours with global forces in charge - October 6, 2021
- Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades - October 6, 2021
- FxWirePro:NZD/JPY slumps over 1.10%, breach below cloud will drag the pair lower - October 6, 2021