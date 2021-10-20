NZD breaks through 72 USc to reach its highest level since June

Risk sentiment continues to improve. USD weaker, driving NZD up to 0.72 and AUD through 0.75; NZD/EUR and NZD/JPY hit four-year highs. Domestic rates market remains a minefield …
