EUR/USD stays mildly positive around intraday high of 1.1834. Tuesday’s break of five-week-old trend line directs the bulls to the key Fibonacci retracement. Overbought RSI conditions may trigger …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD Bullish: BNZ raised 2020/21 milk price forecasts matching Fonterra’s NZ dollar 6.8 level - October 20, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Defensive Bears moving to breakeven - October 20, 2020
- Swedish Crown to New Zealand dollar (SEK to NZD) - October 20, 2020