NZD/CAD moved outside the downtrend channel a week ago and outside the uptrend channel a few days ago. We have now price returning back down to the support at 0.81820 level. That support is inside …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Sep 2023 - September 2, 2022
- NZD/CAD: Potential 100 Pips Bearish Move - September 2, 2022
- NZD/USD recovers early lost ground to over a two-year low, remains below 0.6100 mark - September 2, 2022