NZD/CAD is melting away to the downside as projected. Bears are in control with price riding towards a daily W-formation’s structure. Further to the prior session’s analysis, NZD/CAD Price Analysis: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/CAD Price Analysis: Bears in charge towards daily targets - January 27, 2021
- Rwanda receives over Rwf3bn to support smallholder farmers - January 27, 2021
- NZD/USD drops back towards 0.7150 as risk appetite deteriorates post-Powell presser - January 27, 2021