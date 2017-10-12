The announcement of the government composition (probably during the next day or two) will probably cause a kneejerk response in the NZD – up for National, down for Labour – after which the direction of the US dollar will dominate, according to Imre …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD: Composition of government to cause a kneejerk response – Westpac - October 12, 2017
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: NZ Dollar Ready to Turn Higher Again? - October 12, 2017
- NZD/USD extends strong up-move further beyond 0.7100 handle - October 12, 2017