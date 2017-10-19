NZDUSD now down to fresh session lows of 0.7020 and AUDNZD up to 112.06 from 0.7130 and 110.00 earlier as the fallout from First Party leader Peter’s decision to throw his casting vote behind the opposition Labour/Green coalition. Final details of govt …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD continues to fall after First Party sides with Labour - October 19, 2017
- NZD Tumbles Amid Labour Coalition Government - October 19, 2017
- NZD: Are New Zealand First and Labour About To Backpedal on Their Migration and Property Curbs? - October 19, 2017