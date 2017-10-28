NZD: Desperately Seeking Support

NZD/USD remains under downward pressure but better levels to enter a short may become available. Higher US bond yields are weighing on the pair, alongside ongoing domestic political uncertainty. Recent trade data disappointed with exports missing expectations.
