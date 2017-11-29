NZD/EUR medium term downtrend stalls – Westpac

The NZD/EUR downtrend has stalled around 0.58 as current account surplus widening plus stronger manufacturing activity has been offset by slippage in core inflation, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac. “The event calendar during the …
