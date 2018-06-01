NZD: Far more resilient – ANZ

Phil Borkin, Research Analyst at ANZ, explains that after its sharp move lower, the NZD has been far more resilient recently and if anything they see some modest upside potential in the near term. “Rate dynamics (as opposed to commodity prices) have been …
