May 29 (BusinessDesk) – The New Zealand dollar rose against the euro as Italian president Sergio Mattarella tried again to form a coalition government after rejecting a eurosceptic finance minister proposed by the 5-star Movement and the far-right League.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD gains vs euro as Italy struggles to form government - May 28, 2018
- NZD/USD: confined to reasonably tight ranges – ANZ - May 28, 2018
- NZD/USD: 21-D SMA capping the bullish attempts, plenty to monitor this week - May 28, 2018