The RBNZ meeting (Wed) will dominate the Ne Zealand’s domestic agenda in a fairly otherwise quiet week and ill guide he NZD, according to analysts at ING. “It will be particularly interesting to hear what central bank officials have to say given the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD: How will the RBNZ respond to the new government? – ING - November 6, 2017
- NZD/USD: NZ Inflation Expectations - November 6, 2017
- Oil Rallies while NZD Declines - November 6, 2017