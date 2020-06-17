NZD In Short-Term Range Against Many Major Currencies, Setting Up Lots of Opportunities

The NZD is a strongly trending pair, and has taken a break to form small ranges against other major currencies. This sets up multiple short-term and long-term trading opportunities.
